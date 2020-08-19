The view from Orient Point last month. (Credit: Felicia LaLomia)

A man surf fishing at Orient Point was swept into the bay by large waves and had to be rescued, Southold Police said in a release.

“At approximately 2:10 A.M. Wednesday morning, Southold Police were dispatched and responded to Orient Point for a report of a subject in the water needing assistance,” the release said.

“Jesse Gordon stated, while he was walking out at the Orient Point sandbar off Point Road in Orient to go surf fishing, two large waves came and swept him into the bay. He got caught in the current and was pulled away from the beach and he was unable to swim back.

“Gordon was able to contact STPD via his cell phone. Southold Bay Constables, Orient Fire Department, Plum Island and Cross Sound Ferry were all notified and responded. Orient dispatched their Fire Boat and was able to find Gordon approximately 500 yards south of the Point. He was pulled out of the water by the fire department and brought back to Orient By the Sea Marina. Gordon refused medical attention.”

No additional information was available.