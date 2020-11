Supporters in Southold cheer on the passing caravan Saturday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

About 50 vehicles participated in the Team Dylan North Fork Parade Saturday morning as community members cheered the caravan along Main Road.

The parade began in Greenport and continued to the Mattituck Plaza. The parade was part of the latest fundraising efforts to help the Newman family of Southold meet medical expenses related to a recurrence of Ewing sarcoma that Dylan, 16, is fighting.

Read more about Dylan here.

See photos of Saturday’s parade here: