Daily Update: Vaccine eligibility expands, town seeks developer for revitalization

Scenes from the first day of COVID-19 vaccinations at the Stony Brook Southampton mass vaccination site. (Credit: Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, March 30.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Expanded eligibility to open COVID-19 vaccines to anyone age 30 or older Tuesday

‘Perseverance and commitment’ for top graduating students in Class of 2021

Town tweaks code to allow architects to serve on Historic Preservation Commission

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town seeks ‘master developer’ for Railroad Avenue

Town Board approves police reform plan, officials support body cams

NORTHFORKER

Hidden North Fork: This Greek market is our go-to for gifts

One Minute on the North Fork: A foggy walk at Hallock State Park Preserve

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 39.