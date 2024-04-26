Daily Update: Head of waste management retires after 34 years
Here are the headlines for April 26, 2024.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold’s first solid waste coordinator retires after 34 years
North Fork high school sports roundup: April 25, 2024
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Last call for good eggs: national volunteer month wraps soon
Riverhead and SWR high school sports roundup: April 25, 2024
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Bucks need 14 more beds:The team’s future is at stake
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dream Home: Airy, authentic and oh-so adorable
SOUTHFORKER
South Fork Dream Home: a storybook stunner in Southampton
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
