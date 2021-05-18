New York to lift mask mandate Wednesday, New Mattituck butcher shop opens

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces New York will adopt the updated guidelines from the CDC on masks at a press conference at Radio City Music Hall. (Credit: Facebook/Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, May 18.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

‘We’re saying let’s open.’ New York to adopt CDC guidance to ease mask restrictions starting Wednesday, Cuomo says

Center Cut Meats, gaining quick following in Mattituck, to host grand opening event Sunday

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Great Rock Golf Club to be revived under new owners as sale expected to close next week

Town to officially close on purchase of three downtown buildings for Town Square plan

Riverhead Town to lift restrictions on Town Board meetings starting May 27

Baseball: Composed Caputo makes Riverhead a winner

Auto Racing: A Riverhead first for Connecticut driver at Miller Lite 200

Riverhead man charged with leaving scene of pedestrian crash

NORTHFORKER

How to Host a Clambake

North Fork Dream Home: For the lovers of water and wildlife

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52.