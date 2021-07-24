Blotter: Driver refuses to stop for police

The Southold Town police headquarters in Peconic. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

On July 13 a Southold police officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Route 48 in Mattituck for speeding and failing to maintain its lane of travel.

The vehicle failed to comply with the officer’s emergency lights and siren.

The officer followed the car at a safe distance and Riverhead police were notified when the car left Southold Town. The vehicle entered the Long Island Expressway heading west, according to the report.

Suffolk County police were unable to locate the vehicle.

• On July 12 police and the Mattituck Fire Department responded to a possible electrical fire on Bailie Beach Road in Mattituck. No fire was detected.

• Police investigated the theft of change from a vehicle on Grandview Drive in Orient Sunday. The vehicle owner said the contents of the car had been rummaged through and $7 in loose change had been taken.

• Police responded Friday to a report of a black jet ski traveling at a high rate of speed off Pequash Beach in Cutchogue. The jet ski operator said he had been in and out of East Creek and police told him that all town creeks are no wake zones. No further action was taken.

• A Peconic man told police on July 13 that an unknown person hacked into his cell phone and gained entry to his Venmo account. The man told police $1,350 was taken and the cell phone is inoperable. Venmo will replenish the account, the report states. The man also told police the unknown person tried to open a loan in his name for $12,500 but was denied.

• On July 12 an officer on patrol saw that 11 boulders had been placed on the side of the road east of the Downs Creek Bridge. The owner of the adjacent vineyard said he placed the boulders there to prevent people from accessing his property. The officer told the owner to remove the boulders and issued a summons for “encumbrance to the roadway,” according to the report.

• A homeowner on Main Bayview Road in Southold got into a verbal argument Friday with a driver delivering newspapers over his driving, according to a report. The homeowner accused the driver of driving dangerously in a residential area. Police were called and both parties agreed to stay away from each other.

• Police stopped Santos Gonsales Garcia, 34, of East Marion on Route 25 in Greenport Friday for failing to maintain his lane of travel. Mr. Garcia was arrested and transported to Southold police headquarters, where he was released on an appearance ticket.

• The owner of a Greenport store told police on Saturday that she sent a check to a company in the amount of $5,706.80 on July 5. When the owner checked her bank account she saw the check had been changed to $17,181.30 and was made out to “Olajuwon Reese.” The money had been withdrawn, according to the report. The investigation is continuing.

• Southold police investigated a rash of larcenies in the area of Grandview Drive in Orient and on July 18 investigated the theft of money from two vehicles parked overnight in a homeowner’s driveway. Investigation is continuing.

• Last Thursday, a Greenport code enforcement officer told police a subject causing a disturbance at a Third Street residence threw a bottle at his co-worker. Isias Cruz-Ramirez, 29, of Greenport was arrested on the charges plus an active arrest warrant. No other information was available.

• A report last Thursday states Isias Cruz-Ramirez, 20, of Greenport was arrested after it was discovered that he was living in a shed at the rear of a Shelter Island property. He was charged with criminal trespass and held at Southold police headquarters for arraignment.

• A Bight Road, Orient, homeowner told police on July 18 he captured on video an unknown male entering a vehicle and removing money. The video footage was reviewed and an investigation is continuing.

• Last Thursday, a Peconic homeowner told police an “Apple employee” told her that her computer and phone lines were all shut down because of a $12,000 debt. The homeowner was instructed to buy that amount in gift cards to repay the debt. Homeowner purchased gift cards from Sephora, Apple, Target and Lowes. Investigation is ongoing.

• The president of the Goose Creek Lane homeowners association in Southold told police on July 14 that someone threw a “private property-no trespassing” sign into the nearby woods. The president said he believes someone was clearing the area to drive ATVs through. Extra patrols were added to the area.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.