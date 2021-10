Mattituck firefighters on scene of a crash Monday afternoon. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

A two-car collision temporarily closed a portion of Main Road in Mattituck Monday afternoon.

Southold Town police and the Mattituck Fire Department responded to the crash near the Gulf gas station shortly after 4 p.m. Traffic in both directions was closed between Bray Avenue and Sigsbee Road as first responders cleared the scene.

The road was reopened at about 4:50 p.m.