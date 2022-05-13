Group proposes cleanup stations at Southold Town beaches, Sports editor celebrates 30 years
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Friday, May 13, 2022.
SUFFOLK TIMES
Group proposes cleanup stations at Southold Town beaches
Column: 30 years later, it’s still a labor of love
Editorial: A note from the county’s unofficial newspaper
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town Board considers zone change to allow drive-through windows in Wading River near vacant McDonald’s building
Baseball: Steele’s super season features no earned runs allowed
After $1.5 million renovation, Precision Care celebrates new orthopedics office in Riverhead
Police seek public’s help to locate 16-year-old boy
NORTHFORKER
Farm Stand to Plate: Farmers market pasta salad with Catapano goat cheese
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of May 14
WEATHER
Expect cloudy skies today with a slight chance of showers, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will be near 65 degrees. The low tonight will be around 53. The chance of rain could linger throughout the weekend.