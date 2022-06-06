Mass casualty training at Greenport school, Man crashes stolen van after fleeing police

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Monday, June 6, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport school transforms into battleground for mass casualty training exercise: Photos

Cops: Driver in stolen van flees police, crashes into officer’s car

Greenport’s proposed parking amendments come under fire by residents, planning officials and business owners who say they won’t solve the problem

For kids learning to read, sharing a story with a therapy dog can be a real joy

Greenport student creates Augmented Reality Sandbox for East End Seaport Museum

Reconnect and Recover event brings together representatives from organizations that offer resources for addiction treatment

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead supervisor to deliver ‘State of the Town’ address June 29

Public hearing postponed on proposed firearms facility after uncertainty on whether gun sales permitted

Performers light up the stage at 2022 Riverhead Idol

NORTHFORKER

Strawberry Festival returns to Mattituck this month; here’s how it all began

Kingfisher partners with Green Hill Restaurant Group to offer a unique yacht dining experience this summer

One Minute on the North Fork: Beach day in Jamesport

Shop Local: Food that is both beautiful and farm fresh at 1760 Homestead Farm

What’s for sale on the North Fork with a sun room to let the light in

Dream Day: Exploring history and nature in the Three Village area

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52.