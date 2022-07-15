Alison Ventura takes helm at Oysterponds Historical Society, ‘My favorite things’ from Richard Olsen-Harbich

Alison Ventura is the new executive director at Oysterponds Historical Society. (Courtesy Photo)

Here are the headlines for Friday, July 15, 2022.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Alison Ventura takes helm at Oysterponds Historical Society

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Rotary awards record amount of scholarships, totaling $73,000

Dispute between LIPA, Riverhead Town on PILOT payments leaves special taxing districts short of money

Baseball: Ex-Tomcats batboy is having a ball

NORTHFORKER

My favorite things: Richard Olsen-Harbich of Bedell Cellars

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of July 15

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 66. High temps are expected to remain into the 80s this weekend.