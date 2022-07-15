Alison Ventura takes helm at Oysterponds Historical Society, ‘My favorite things’ from Richard Olsen-Harbich
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Friday, July 15, 2022.
SUFFOLK TIMES
Alison Ventura takes helm at Oysterponds Historical Society
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Rotary awards record amount of scholarships, totaling $73,000
Dispute between LIPA, Riverhead Town on PILOT payments leaves special taxing districts short of money
Baseball: Ex-Tomcats batboy is having a ball
NORTHFORKER
My favorite things: Richard Olsen-Harbich of Bedell Cellars
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of July 15
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 66. High temps are expected to remain into the 80s this weekend.