Daily Update: Town referendum on housing tax unlikely this year, See the latest real estate transactions

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, July 14, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Talks begin on housing solutions; tax referendum unlikely this year

Real Estate Transfers: July 14, 2022

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

‘No foul play suspected:’ What happens when a teenager runs away from Riverhead’s Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch?

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Kid-friendly activities on the North Fork the week of July 14

The Map: Best beaches for…

The best way to see Shelter Island’s beauty is by kayak

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon as clouds move in; the low tonight will be around 66.