Greenport Village sets special meeting on moratorium, Students will not need to wear masks in the fall
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport Village to discuss building moratorium, zoning at special meeting Aug. 4
Gov. Hochul: Students will not need to wear masks in the fall
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Planning Board approves Restaurant Depot plan for former Walmart site
NORTHFORKER
Skating, street art and music are on deck for Greenport skate park festival set for Aug. 6
Lumber+Salt hosts fashion brand the salting for pop-up shop in Jamesport
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 72.