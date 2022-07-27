Greenport Village sets special meeting on moratorium, Students will not need to wear masks in the fall

An aerial view of the Greenport waterfront. (Credit: David Benthal)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport Village to discuss building moratorium, zoning at special meeting Aug. 4

Gov. Hochul: Students will not need to wear masks in the fall

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Planning Board approves Restaurant Depot plan for former Walmart site

NORTHFORKER

Skating, street art and music are on deck for Greenport skate park festival set for Aug. 6

Lumber+Salt hosts fashion brand the salting for pop-up shop in Jamesport

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 72.