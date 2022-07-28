Real Estate Transfers: July 28, 2022

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated June 13-19, 2022.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• AAA Buffalo Two Realty to 534 Main RD LLC, 534 Main Rd (600-66-2-13), (V), $325,000

• AAA Buffalo One Development to 518 Main RD LLC, 518 Main Rd (600-66-2-14.1), (V), $325,000

• Hansen, V, to Aquebogue Holdings LLC, 403 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-87-1-59.3), (R), $3,000,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Vistas Baiting Hollow to Glassman, Matthew, 4105 Fox Hill Dr (600-40.4-1-22), (R), $399,000

• Galloway, E, to Rossiter, Amanda, 2011 Sound Ave (600-60-2-2), (R), $525,000

• Bolger, W Trust to Fitzwilliam, Michael, 73 Marge Ln (600-61-1-3.18), (R), $550,000

• Rizopoulos, S & M, to Guaman, Manuel, 63 Southfield Rd (600-79-1-15.11), (R), $650,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Banks Jr & L & Petersen to Eastern Shore Holdings LLC, 361 Deep Hole Rd (600-100-2-19.7), (R), $1,950,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Dubner Realty & Vankos to Zuhoski Family Farms, 25105 & 24905 CR 48 & 002, 3&4 (1000-84-1-7.1), (V), $851,000

• Dubner Realty Management to Zuhoski Nursery LLC, 24515 CR 48 (1000-84-1-8.1), (V), $425,000

• Dubner Realty Management to Zuhoski Properties North Fork, 24005 CR 48 (1000-84-1-8.2), (V), $245,000

• Samalixandryan LLC to Zuhoski Nursery LLC, 23975 CR 48 (1000-84-1-9), (R), $326,000

• Dubner Realty Management to Zuhoski Properties North Fork, 3670 Cox Ln (1000-84-4-6.2), (V), $445,000

• Dubner Realty Management to Zuhoski Nursery LLC, 3670 Cox Ln (1000-84-4-6.4), (V), $910,000

• Dubner Realty Management to Zuhoski LLC, 3670 Cox Ln (1000-84-4-6.5), (V), $185,000

• Dubner Realty Management to Zuhoski Properties North Fork, 3670 Cox Ln (1000-84-4-6.6), (V), $220,000

• Dubner Realty Management to Zuhoski LLC, 3670 Cox Ln (1000-84-4-6.7), (R), $385,000

• Vankos Realty LLC to Zuhoski Family Farms LLC, 24200 CR 48 (1000-84-4-7.1), (V), $758,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Modern Age Home Builders to Heymann, Neil, 580 Stars Rd (1000-31-4-8), (R), $1,149,000

• Leinweber, R & Rubens, M, to Singer, Benjamin, 1485 Bay Ave (1000-31-9-8.1), (R), $410,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• 537 Main Street Greenport to 537 Main Street Greenport, Property LLC, 537 Main St (1001-4-3-20), (R), $725,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Lavinia, T & A, to Migden, Kenneth, 64 Dune Dr, Unit 64 (600-2.1-2-64), (R), $1,185,000

• East Creek Development to MBB Homes Inc, 427 S. Jamesport Ave (600-68-4-57.3), (V), $280,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Stein, C & O, to Felice, Phil, 500 Blossom Bend (1000-115-6-31.1), (R), $811,000

• Munch, M, to Cifuentes, Rodulfo, 660 Conklin Rd (1000-139-4-1), (V), $150,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Wilson, K, to Curtis, Donald, 39100 Route 25 (1000-15-8-19), (R), $700,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Salvato, S & L, to Ratner, Sanford, 175 Burtis Pl (1000-67-4-15.1), (R), $906,000

DiNunzio Jr, A & B, to Dirt Holdings LLC, 1235 Wells Rd (1000-75-6-13.1), (R), $1,400,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Hoth, D, by Administrator to Amole, Ezekiel, 12 Mystic Ct (600-17-6-18), (R), $700,000

• Fierro, D, to Parisi, Joseph, 2901 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-2-179), (R), $345,000

• Aloisio, S & E, to Leven, Andrew, 45 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.63), (R), $800,000

• Faltin, E & R, to Piche, Joann, 2902 Pebble Beach Path (600-64.2-1-8), (R), $430,000

• Wissert, R & M, to Cammarota, Rocco, 143 Scenic Lake Dr (600-82.2-1-143), (R), $500,000

• G & Z Riverhead Community to Shaughnessy, Karen, 3 Red Barn Rd, Unit 15 (600-82.4-2-15), (R), $529,000

• Federico, D, to 622 Church Lane LLC, 204 Newton Ave (600-127-3-32), (R), $575,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Gillooley, S, to Moorcroft, Brendan, 23 Lakeview Dr (700-19-2-65), (R), $1,605,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Dalvano, G & A, to Hartmann, Kevin, 19 East St (600-89-1-33), (R), $500,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Wilson, M & G Trust to Gindele, Thomas, 590 Tarpon Dr (1000-57-1-6), (R), $1,200,000

• Alsobrook, V & G, to Rendel, Michael, 130 W Lake Dr (1000-90-1-19), (R), $1,600,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Prussick, M & D, to DeLaura Vasu, Michael, 42 Lewin Dr (600-27-1-7), (R), $449,000

• DiMilo, S, to Mullaney, 93 North Woods Dr (600-35-4-21), (R), $715,000

• Dalton Studios LLC to Landow, Matthew, 451 Remsen Rd (600-50-2-17), (R), $550,000

• Serota, S & J, to Costales, Diego, 126 Overhill Rd (600-72-1-37), (R), $565,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)