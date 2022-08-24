Daily Update: LaLota wins GOP primary for 1st Congressional District, New details emerge in fatal Peconic crash
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Nick LaLota defeats two challengers to win GOP primary; race set for 1st Congressional District
Friends sought out view of sunrise before fatal crash in Peconic; driver scheduled to be arraigned on DWI charge Friday
Cutchogue Woods hits dead end as Town Board votes against zone change to accommodate affordable housing proposal
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Company pitches benefits of battery storage facility
Cops: Four injured after van driven by alleged drunken driver crashes into tree
Riverhead Raceway: Turbush overcomes penalty for first Modified win
Cops: Man arrested after 16-year-old assaulted, robbed on Osborn Avenue
NORTHFORKER
A week full of North Fork Food Trucks
Renee’s expands with outdoor furniture and decor showroom in Mattituck
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 69.