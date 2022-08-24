Daily Update: LaLota wins GOP primary for 1st Congressional District, New details emerge in fatal Peconic crash

Nick LaLota celebrates the primary win Tuesday night. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Nick LaLota defeats two challengers to win GOP primary; race set for 1st Congressional District

Friends sought out view of sunrise before fatal crash in Peconic; driver scheduled to be arraigned on DWI charge Friday

Cutchogue Woods hits dead end as Town Board votes against zone change to accommodate affordable housing proposal

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Company pitches benefits of battery storage facility

Cops: Four injured after van driven by alleged drunken driver crashes into tree

Riverhead Raceway: Turbush overcomes penalty for first Modified win

Cops: Man arrested after 16-year-old assaulted, robbed on Osborn Avenue

NORTHFORKER

A week full of North Fork Food Trucks

Renee’s expands with outdoor furniture and decor showroom in Mattituck

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 69.