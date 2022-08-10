Developers aiming to revitalize Love Lane building, Town employees face discipline

This vacant building at the corner of Love Lane and Pike Street may be redeveloped into a mixed-use building with a restaurant, retail space and an apartment. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Developers aiming to revitalize Love Lane building seek expedited site plan review

Five town employees face disciplinary charges following retirement party investigation, one suspended indefinitely

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Planning Board tables vote on proposed industrial complex as larger talk begins on similar proposals

NORTHFORKER

Things we’ll do before summer comes to an end

Become an ‘Eccentric Misfit’ with übergeek Brewing Co.’s membership program

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 82 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low will be around 70 tonight, when thunderstorms and showers are likely.