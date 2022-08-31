Public hearing set on law that would limit house sizes, New girls soccer league presents clearer path to postseason

Casey Szczotka vies for the ball with Allison Heidtmann behind her as Brynn Gardner and Gianna Calise look on in the background at Tuesday’s practice. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Public hearing set on law that would limit house sizes in certain zoning districts

Girls Soccer: New league format presents clearer path to postseason for MSG

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Southampton poised to purchase two waterfront properties on Flanders Road

Cops: Flanders man struck by vehicle following altercation outside home

NORTHFORKER

Your guide to a Martha Stewart-inspired trip around the North Fork

The Ferm: Local kombucha with flavors inspired by North Fork harvests

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today and a high temperature near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.