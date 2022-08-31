Public hearing set on law that would limit house sizes, New girls soccer league presents clearer path to postseason
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Public hearing set on law that would limit house sizes in certain zoning districts
Girls Soccer: New league format presents clearer path to postseason for MSG
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Southampton poised to purchase two waterfront properties on Flanders Road
Cops: Flanders man struck by vehicle following altercation outside home
NORTHFORKER
Your guide to a Martha Stewart-inspired trip around the North Fork
The Ferm: Local kombucha with flavors inspired by North Fork harvests
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today and a high temperature near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 63.