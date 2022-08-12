Southold Police again warn residents to lock vehicle doors as thefts continue

Southold Town police received 16 reports of vehicle break-ins across town Thursday morning, including two vehicle thefts, police said.

The break-ins are part of an ongoing series of similar crimes police in town and neighboring municipalities continue to investigate.

“In all cases vehicles were left unlocked and ignition keys were left inside vehicles,” police said in a public service announcement.

Town police said they are working with specialized units from other agencies to investigate and have initiated overnight patrols in residential neighborhoods.

Videos shared with investigators show suspects walking through yards to access the vehicles, police said. If the vehicles are locked, they move on.

“We are urging all residents to lock their vehicles, remove any valuables overnight and keep your ignition key fobs secured in your house,” police wrote.

The town issued a similar PSA just last week, but said the incidents have continued.