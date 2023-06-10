Police Blotter: Numerous violations were founds of people fishing without proper marine licenses

Over the weekend of June 3, Southold Marine Patrol conducted enhanced beach and fishing enforcement at various locations in the town. Numerous violations were found of people fishing without proper marine licenses; some violations were issued for undersized fish and exceeding the catch limit. A number of parking violations were also found.

• Police arrested Marcelino Alvarez-Hernandez, 20, of Shelter Island on May 29 after he was stopped on County Road 48 in Cutchogue and he performed poorly on a field sobriety tests. He was taken to police headquarters and held for arraignment.

• Emily Kelly, 47, of Bayport was arrested May 30 after police stopped her car on Route 25 in Orient because of inoperative headlamps and tail lamps. She was found to be intoxicated and placed under arrest and held for arraignment.

• Police arrested Carlos Sequeida Pineda, 26, of Peconic after his car was stopped on Route 48 in Southold Saturday. He was found to be intoxicated and was transported to police headquarters for processing.

• Douglas Ramirez Bonilla, 27, of Peconic was arrested Saturday on a warrant from Southampton Town police. He was taken to Southold police headquarters for processing. No other information was provided.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.