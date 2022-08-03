Southold Police Kids Fun Fest returns to Mitchell Park Thursday

Officers and children pose for a photo at the event in 2019. (Credit: Kate Nalepinski)

For the first time in three years, The Southold Police Kids Fun Fest is returning to Mitchell Park in Greenport Thursday morning.

The event, part of the Paul Drum Life Experience Project, features members of the Southold Police Department with the vehicles they use to do their jobs. It gives local kids the chance to interact with members of the department and to see up close the equipment they use.

The organization, which works to enrich the lives of kids through hands-on experiences, hosts an eight-week summer program free to children ages 7–12.

It’s the third time they’ve hosted Southold police for this particular event and the first since the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancelations the past two years.

In 2019, Sharon Sailor, the owner of Front Street Station and president of the organization named for her son, said the camp opened up to the wider community for the fun fest so everyone has a chance to experience it and engage with the department.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 4.