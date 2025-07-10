Real Estate Transfers: July 10, 2025

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated May 2, 2025.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

Valerie Koraleski to Robert Shank & Christine Kadien, 110 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-86-2-21.012) (R) $975,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

Michael Cerise Trust to Seamus Wharton & Brianne Miller, 267 Baywood Drive (600-40-6-14) (R) $635,000

CALVERTON (11933)

William & Jennifer Payne to Karol & Jessica Danowski, 70 Nicholas Way (600-100-2-2.009) (R) $727,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

Thomas Andrejack to Deborah & Jeffrey Moelis, 305 Olivia Lane (1000-83-4-5) (R) $1,400,000

Wyandanch Real Estate Corp to Matthew Kay & Samantha Ducker, 860 Griffing Street (1000-102-5-9.007) (R) $1,335,000

GREENPORT (11944)

Latuso Family Trust to Eleftherios & Catherine Mattes, 150 Willow Drive (1000-33-6-7) (R) $985,000

Maria DeJesus Trust to Armando & John Castro-Tie, 413 6th Street (1001-6-5-6) (R) $875,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

Estate of Barbara-Lynn Tonnessen to Mario & Lisa Inglese, 505 Holbrook Lane (1000-113-6-6) (R) $805,000

PECONIC (11958)

John Schiefele to William Harney & Anne Matthews, 25 Miami Avenue (1000-67-7-3) (R) $949,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

Josef Mangiaracina to MD Amzad Hossain, 116 Lincoln Street (600-126-1-35.001) (R) $700,000

Pulaski Holdings Realty Inc to Zion Lighting Inc, 1359 Pulaski Street (600-121-1-5) (V) $520,000

Thomas & Mary O’Haire to Mark & Doreen Stone, 31 Nautical Drive (600-14-1-35) (R) $350,000

SHELTER ISLAND Heights (11965)

Estate of Maureen Johnston to Ronald Webb, 8 Manhanset Road (700-8-2-56) (R) $700,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

Penelope McCarthy to Patrick McCarthy, 1100 Pine Avenue (1000-77-3-1) (R) $108,500

WADING RIVER (11792)

Therese Caulfield-Koch Trust to Peter & April Monaco, 108 Creek Road (600-29-1-20) (R) $903,750

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)