Group hopes to begin Bug Light renovations next spring, Town to double ZBA fees for as-built structures

The Bug Light lighthouse, first built in 1871, sits atop rocks south of Orient in the Peconic Bay. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

In an effort to save history, group hopes to begin Bug Light renovations next spring

Southold Town plans to double ZBA fees for as-built structures

Girls Soccer: Babylon’s golden goal sinks MSG in OT

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Town to enter agreement with SCWA to connect Manorville homes to clean water

NORTHFORKER

Lucharitos expanding Mattituck offerings with axe-throwing, pastries and more seating

‘East End Food Hub’ in the works for Riverhead farmers market site

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be about 60.