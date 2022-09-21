Peace Pole installed in Greenport, Five festive fall drinks
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Peace Pole installed in Greenport as part of gazebo’s beautification project
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Volunteers sought for third annual fall cleanup in Riverhead
Police helicopter aids in rescue of two fishermen who went overboard in Long Island Sound
NORTHFORKER
Five festive drinks to add to your fall bucket list
Podcast: Sharing North Fork favorites in co-host’s final episode
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 67.