Southold Blotter: Man arrested after threatening another with a machete

Southold Town police arrested Christian Davis, 27, of Greenport last Tuesday after he allegedly threatened another Greenport man with a machete. Mr. Davis was then processed at headquarters. No other information was available.

• Police responded last Monday to a disturbance complaint near the North Ferry in Greenport. Upon arrival, the officer found a Greenport man “laying on the beach in his underwear.” An officer told the man to put his clothes back on and “wear a proper bathing suit when swimming at the beach.”

• A Cutchogue woman was barred from a Cutchogue restaurant last Thursday after she complained that the pizza she had purchased there was “horrible.” An employee at the restaurant said when the woman returned the pizza, she threw it on the counter “aggressively.” The restaurant asked police to forbid the woman from entering the restaurant again and she was told “she is no longer allowed in the store and is subject to arrest if she returns.”

• Police arrived at a Southold house Friday to investigate a report that a security camera was being installed there in violation of a lease agreement with a tenant. Police asked to speak to an individual about the lease but were told he was unavailable “due to being in an intoxicated state and was upstairs sleeping.” After considerable back and forth the parties were instructed to stay away from each other and told that the incident was a civil matter.

• Police investigated a report of gunshots at an Orient farm Saturday and were told two men were legally hunting geese and had valid hunting licenses and duck stamps. No further action was taken.

• An Orient woman told police Saturday that she was the victim of an attempted scam. She said her computer appeared to be infected with a virus and she was instructed to call a number. The person who answered her call asked the woman to buy gift cards. She did not suffer any financial loss but wanted the incident documented.

• A Greenport woman called police Sunday to report an active fight underway behind a Front Street residence. When police arrived they found one man “laying on the ground in the parking lot to the rear … in an intoxicated condition.” Three men were then transported to the residence of one of them. No further action was taken.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.