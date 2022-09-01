Welcome back! New school year begins at North Fork districts: Photos
The staff at Cutchogue East Elementary School welcomed back students on the first day of school Thursday.
The Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District was one of many across the county — including Southold — to begin Thursday, while others such as Greenport start on Tuesday after Labor Day.
Students and teachers seemed excited to be back, ahead of an academic year that’s expected to restore a sense of normalcy after nearly three years of pandemic disruptions.
See more photos below:
Photos by Brianne Ledda