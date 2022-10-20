Daily Update: Candidates for State Senate debate, Questions answered on water advisory

Incumbent Anthony Palumbo, left, is being challenged for the state Senate by Skyler Johnson.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Health official answers community questions after water advisory issued for private well owners in Orient

Girls Volleyball: Massa’s final season comes with league title

Palumbo, Johnson debate key issues in New York Senate debate

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Food happenings on the North Fork

Recipe: Ruggero’s Chef Carlos Cortes shares his grandma’s Italian wedding soup

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 45.