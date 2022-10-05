Daily Update: Federal judge tosses Brinkmann case, Two North Fork restaurants are for sale

The Brinkmann brothers and Institute for Justice filed the federal lawsuit in May 2021. (Credit: Institute for Justice)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Judge tosses Brinkmann case in federal court; family plans to appeal

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead sophomore Cris Arias may have Major League Soccer in his future

Defendant in Aquebogue murder trial warned after outburst in court

Teenager reported missing from Little Flower

Field Hockey: SWR’s seniors have a ball in the rain

NORTHFORKER

Legends, East on Main restaurants are both listed for sale

Take a look inside the Bungalow Nofo: a Mattituck rental home made from reclaimed lumber and materials

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a chance for showers and a high temperature near 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53.