Daily Update: How Roe v. Wade has changed 2022 elections, Water quality advisory issued in Orient
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Water quality advisory issued for private well owners in Orient
How overturning Roe v. Wade has changed the landscape of the 2022 elections
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Lead homicide detective testifies how suspect in Aquebogue murder trial ‘didn’t seem surprised’
Field Hockey: SWR goalie’s heroics not enough to stop Bayport
NORTHFORKER
Gardenworx Farm and Garden offers pumpkins, a corn maze and more fall fun
Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of Oct. 13
WEATHER
Expect a chance of showers with increasing rain and a chance after thunderstorms after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Gusts of winds as high as 25 mph are expected. The high temperature is expected to be 69 and the low tonight will be around 59.