Daily Update: Dancers win big at Irish Step Dance World Championships, Latin program thriving once again

Noelle Stevenson, left, and Payton Scudder. (Courtesy photo)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Young dancers win big at Irish Step Dance World Championships in Ireland

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead’s Latin program thriving once again under teacher Aidan Walsh

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Paradise found on the Peconic Bay

10 Things to do on the North Fork in November

WEATHER

Showers are likely in the morning and a patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, expect most cloudy skies with a high temperature near 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low will be around 52.