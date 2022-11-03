Daily Update: Hearing hold open on proposed parking law in Greenport, Sports editor says farewell

Sports editor Bob Liepa conducts an interview after a recent game. (Credit: Bill Landon)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Village holds open hearing on proposed parking law

Sports Desk: After 30 years, it’s time to say goodbye

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Blue Masques to present ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ starting Friday

Board holds hearing on local law to allow members to attend meetings virtually

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Northforker’s fall home issue is now on newsstands

Hidden North Fork: Exploring a lesser-known preserve

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 43.