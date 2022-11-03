Daily Update: Hearing hold open on proposed parking law in Greenport, Sports editor says farewell
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Village holds open hearing on proposed parking law
Sports Desk: After 30 years, it’s time to say goodbye
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Blue Masques to present ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ starting Friday
Board holds hearing on local law to allow members to attend meetings virtually
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Northforker’s fall home issue is now on newsstands
Hidden North Fork: Exploring a lesser-known preserve
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 43.