Daily Update: Sister Margaret dies at 83, Southold School District may tap into reserve for repairs
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Sister Margaret Smyth, ‘Our version of Mother Teresa,’ dies at 83
Southold school district may tap repair reserve to address infrastructure concerns
Boys Basketball: Mattituck downs Southold in 58-26 victory in Division opener
Hanukkah celebrations begin in Greenport with annual Menorah lighting
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Butterfly Effect Project hosts Christmas gift giveaway, receives $10K donation just in time for the holidays
Boys Basketball: Lacking intensity, Shoreham-Wading River falls to Bayport-Blue Point, 66-35
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Traditional Menorah lighting in the Center
The bluebirds of happiness: Mashomack’s 20-year old-project brings birds back
Islanders fall to Killer Bees: Show great improvement against Bridgehampton
Charity cooks: A Christmas cookie from awhile back
NORTHFORKER
Baking challah bread with Southold’s Ellen Love
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 27.