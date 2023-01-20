Daily Update: Local author publishes novel about opioid crisis, Where to find live music this winter

Local author Geoffrey Wells will discuss his new book, Never Less, a cross-generational thriller about addiction, loyalty and an undying friendship at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Free Library on Jan. 30. (Courtesy photo)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

Here are the headlines for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

Local tragedy inspires youth novel about opioid addiction

Aspiring journalists in Wading River collaborate with students in Queens

Boys Basketball: Rough night for Riverhead at home

A wide world of winter activity for Shelter Island children: Skating, crafts, nature and fun

Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Jan. 20, 2023

Island boys varsity basketball team loses to Ross School: Showing marked improvement on offense

Where to catch live music this winter

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of Jan. 21

New York Wine of the Week: 2020 Lieb Cabernet Franc, $35

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 30 percent chance for showers after 1 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 31.