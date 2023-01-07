Mattituck man charged with forcibly touching a patient in Riverside

Southampton Town police headquarters in Hampton Bays. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

A physician assistant at a Riverside health clinic was arrested Friday for forcibly touching a woman during an examination, according to Southampton Town police.

Kenneth Alessi, 54, of Mattituck, was arrested at his job at Sun River Health Care on Center Drive and charged with forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor.

Officials allege that Mr. Alessi forcibly touched “intimate parts” of a 21-year-old woman’s body during an examination on June 15, 2022.

The woman had been seeking medical care for rib pain, police said.

Mr. Alessi will be arraigned Saturday morning at Southampton Town Justice Court.

Southampton police detectives are actively investigating and has asked anyone with information to contact the detective unit directly at 631-702-2230, call the crime hotline at 631-728-3454 or email [email protected]. Calls will be kept confidential, police said.