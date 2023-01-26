Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 26, 2023

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by the Real Estate Report Inc., dated Nov. 18, 2022.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• 57 Landing Lane, Jacqueline Paskiewicz Trust to Matthew & Melissa Leddy, (600-39-6-34) (R) $730,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• 26 Harvest Pointe Lane, Rimor Development LLC to James & Donna Whelan, (1000-102.01-2-35) (R) $950,000 

• 200 Horton Road, Judith Quinn to Raymond Johnson & Reinalda Medina-Johnson, (1000-104-1-12) (R) $525,000 

EAST MARION (11939)

• 595 Summit Lane, George & Judith Sakellis to 999 Long Island Ave Realty LLC, (1000-35-8-5.020) (R) $500,000 

GREENPORT (11944)

• Estate of George Bialor to John & Paula Constant, 13 Stirling Cove (1001-3.01-1-13) (R) $1,100,000 

• Barbara Strokoff to Lambros Gavalas & George Manolangas, 322 6th Street (1001-6-7-3) (R) $480,000 

LAUREL (11948)

• Ellen Bushman to Patrick & Jessica Browne, 4025 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-128-3-13) (R) $920,000 

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Oasis at Mattituck Corporation to Gilbert Valdivieso & Jennifer Perdigao, 3055 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-69) (R) $1,650,000 

• Oasis at Mattituck Corporation to Joel & Phyllis Ehrlich, 2885 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-70) (R) $1,450,000 

• Mary Schlessinger to Brian Jones & Leigh Digons, 2165 Gabriella Court (1000-108-4-7.052) (R) $999,750 

• Suzanne Molczan to Baystone Development LLC, 850 Captain Kidd Drive (1000-106-2-49) (V) $275,000 

• Zenith Property Group LLC to Oasis at Mattituck Corporation, 3055 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-69) (V) $275,000 

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Barbara Tiedemann-D’Ancona to Robert Piala & Domenica LaMacchia, 119 Vineyard Way (600-45-5-3) (R) $804,000 

• Gregory & Carolyn Genovese to Jeffrey Gutkes & Karen Urdahl, 51 Wake Robin Lane (600-45-6-3) (R) $790,000 

• Joseph & Virginia Naugles to Ageliki & Nikolas Kapotas, 40 Treasure Road (600-14-1-58) (R) $625,000 

• Duck Pond Homes LLC to Maria Velasquez-Cerrato & Fabiola Salazar, 89 Fox Run Lane (600-85-1-10.017) (R) $580,000 

• Lisa & Michael Fandrey to Gregory & Karen Basile, 3901 Amen Corner (600-64.02-1-67) (R) $466,800 

• Estate of Etta Ross to JLT Team LLC, 89 Philip Street (600-106-1-23) (R) $399,999 

• Howard Kreichman to Mario & Perla Gonzalez, 212 East Avenue (600-129-2-8) (R) $339,900 

• Sue Kim to Jacqueline Mary LLC, 514 Pulaski Street (600-123-4-70) (C) $325,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• PWIB North LLC to William & Mariam Hallock, 1230 Clearview Avenue (1000-70-9-56) (R) $775,000 

• Francis & Maria McNamee to Roberts Premier Development LLC, (1000-78-2-27) (V) $620,000 

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Michael Harrigan to Sunset Residence LLC, 181 Sunset Blvd (600-31-1-2.001) (R) $645,000 

• Ashley & Craig Stapon to David & Ingrid Yu (600-36-7-27) (R) $605,000 

• Joseph LoPresti to Kristie Malkasian, 101 16th Street (600-34-1-43) (R) $365,000 

• Estate of Jeane Boenig to Robert Lipori, 96 Dogwood Drive (600-72-1-15) (R) $300,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

