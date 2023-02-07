Daily Update: Mattituck senior takes first place in 1000-meter county championship race, Greenport FD seeking grant for new fire rescue boat

Trevor Zappulla took first place in the 1000-meter event at the Section XI Small Schools Boys Winter Track Championships at Suffolk Community College Sunday afternoon. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport Fire Department seeks federal grant for modern fire rescue boat

Boys Track and Field: Mattituck’s Trevor Zappulla takes first place in 1000-meter race at county championships

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

La Perla Restaurant and Bar opens at former PeraBell on Main Street

Hearing on Riverhead Ciderhouse expansion postponed until March

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Town Board signs off on North Ferry ramp work

Mashomack celebrates winter in the woods: Nature programs for children and families

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Enjoy all seasons on Mattituck Inlet

SOUTHFORKER

Quench your thirst for wine know-how at Park Place Wines & Liquors

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 43, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance of rain between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. and the low will be around 35.

