Daily Update: Village moratorium delayed, Residents weigh in on apartment proposal at hearing

Here are the headlines for Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Village moratorium decision is delayed as county requests more data
Residents weigh in on apartments, offices proposed in Greenport at public hearing
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
IDA grants tax break to Restaurant Depot store planned for former Walmart on Route 58
Town Board supports bid to rename skate park in memory of Wesley Ackley
Town’s water conservation plan debated at public hearing
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Bucks management launches housing push: Need hosts for June and July
Finding the food of love on Shelter Island: Choices to dine in or takeout on Valentine’s Day
NORTHFORKER
First Look: Inside the newly restored historic Howell House in downtown Riverhead
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: Strawberry Mezcalita
15 Spots to Watch the Super Bowl on the South Fork
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 53, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds move in this evening and the low tonight will be around 33.
