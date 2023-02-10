Daily Update: Village moratorium delayed, Residents weigh in on apartment proposal at hearing

Marina DeLuca of Group for the East End speaking at Monday’s hearing. (Credit: Nicholas Grasso)

Here are the headlines for Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Village moratorium decision is delayed as county requests more data

Residents weigh in on apartments, offices proposed in Greenport at public hearing

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

IDA grants tax break to Restaurant Depot store planned for former Walmart on Route 58

Town Board supports bid to rename skate park in memory of Wesley Ackley

Town’s water conservation plan debated at public hearing

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Bucks management launches housing push: Need hosts for June and July

Finding the food of love on Shelter Island: Choices to dine in or takeout on Valentine’s Day

NORTHFORKER

First Look: Inside the newly restored historic Howell House in downtown Riverhead

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Strawberry Mezcalita

15 Spots to Watch the Super Bowl on the South Fork

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 53, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds move in this evening and the low tonight will be around 33.

