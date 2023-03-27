Daily Update: Women commodores make North Fork history, Oysterponds Historical Society plans expansion

Longtime friends and yacht club commodores Mary Kalich (Mattituck) and Ellen Talbot (Old Cove) encourage kids in the community, as well as their own, to take up sailing. (Credit: Nicholas Grasso)

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Women commodores make history at North Fork yacht clubs

Oysterponds Historical Society begins planning Vail House expansion

Local author finds parallels between rural Chinese poetry and life on the North Fork

Southold Blotter: Peconic woman loses $5,000 in reported identity theft

Editorial: What will the new village administration do now?

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Photos: Runners brave the rain for second annual Andrew’s Top Gun Run at EPCAL

Town employees ink ‘best contract’ in years after board approves new deal

Blotters: Assault arrest after attempted slashing, Calverton man drove drunk with 5-year-old passenger aboard

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Meet ‘the new guy’ at school: Guidance Consultant Casswell is in place

Experienced coach signs on with Shelter Island Bucks

Young Island artists display works: Parrish Museum student show opens

NORTHFORKER

Express yourself at a new series of art workshops led by VEME Studios

One Minute on the North Fork: Making horseradish at Schmitt’s Farm in Riverhead

SOUTHFORKER

It pays to know your farmer: Where to subscribe for your South Fork CSA

In Hampton Bays, Barona Bay is here to stay

Southforker Stories: A recipe for peeking at the East End’s past

WEATHER

It will be cloudy today with a high temperature near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is likely after 4 p.m. with a chance for a snow shower overnight. The low will be near 33.

