Floyd Memorial Library welcomes new director to Greenport

Ellen Nasto started as Library Director of Greenport’s Floyd Memorial Library on Monday, March 20. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Greenport’s Floyd Memorial Library has a new director.

Ellen Nasto has been a librarian for over 20 years. Most recently she had been working for the Suffolk Cooperative Library System for the last five years as their technology and electronic resources supervisor.

She took over the position March 20. Although she isn’t a resident of Greenport, she jumped at the opportunity to work in the village. She is currently commuting to the library every day from Bay Shore.

“I had come to Greenport many times as a tourist with my daughter,” she said. “I liked Greenport, so when this job came up, I decided to apply for it because it felt like time to move on to the next step.”

Ms. Nasto has a bachelor’s degree in German Language and Literature and a bachelor’s degree in music from Penn State University. She also has a master’s degree in Information and Library science from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn.

During the pandemic, she took a library administration course from Long Island University and obtained an advanced certificate in Public Library Administration, which she completed in 2022. Although this is her first time as library director since completing the course, she hopes to use her experience to continue to support the “incredible” staff at the library.

“My hope is that I can continue to support [the staff] in the way that they need it,” she said. “Maybe we can do some cool things like bring in a new website or continue this great trajectory that they have going.”

Ms. Nasto was honored when she was called to join Greenport’s “close-knit,” community.

“I had been looking for this kind of experience to move on to the next step in my career, so it was really cool to get that call from them that they wanted me,” she said.

She is “very happy,” with the warm reception she has received from the community and wants the community to feel comfortable to stop in and say hi.

“All of last week people have just been coming in and saying hello,” she said. “I almost feel like a politician the way I’ve been shaking people’s hand so much … I feel like everyone has been really welcoming so far.”