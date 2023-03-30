Real Estate Transfers: March 30, 2023

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated February 3, 2023.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• 25 Fox Chaser PL LLC to JSK Fox Chaser LLC, 25 Fox Chaser Place (600-86-2-7.002) (R) $1,300,000

• Mary & Glenn Schafer to Mitchell Doust & Katie Tardif, 106 Southfields Road (600-66-2-10.012) (R) $910,000

• Richard Edwards to James & Suzanne Douglass, 188 Shade Tree Lane (600-85-3-21.006) (R) $645,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Eric & Rebecca Giles to Eric & Jennifer Weber, 1992 Sound Avenue (600-39-1-28.001) (R) $820,000

• Michael S Jewell to Thomas & Barbara Boyle, 3206 Bluffs Drive South (600-11.02-1-170) (R) $589,990

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Jaclyn Jimenez to Jonathan & Jessica Melendez & Joanne Badenhop, 36725 Main Road (1000-85-2-12.002) (R) $810,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Mary Krupski & Daniel Gralton, 54 Millstone Lane (1000-102.01-2-1) (R) $763,000

• Estate of Ellen Paterno to Greg & Dawn Aloisio, 1850 Vanston Road (1000-111-3-10) (R) $750,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Catherine Golisz to James & Noreen Meyers, 1300 Stars Road (1000-31-4-1) (R) $544,185

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• John & Sharon Patterson to Carmen Brooks, 1232 The Gloaming (1000-10-9-16) (R) $900,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Allyson King & David D’Amico to Richard & Shayna Polk, 133 6th Street (1001-7-1-15.001) (R) $2,600,000

• Deborah A Makin to 11 North Street Sound LLC, 11 North Street (1001-4-3-22.005) (R) $525,000

• David Garner to Stanley Skrezec, 810 Washington Avenue (1000-41-1-33) (V) $200,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Carrie T Shigetomi to Sacred Earth LLC, 1246 Main Road (600-68-1-14) (R) $875,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Jay & Cindy Wickham to Jason McCarthy, 2080 Elijahs Lane (1000-108-3-5.015) (R) $899,000

• Cacioppo Living Trust to Andrew Oppenheimer & Nicole Dobranski, 496 Riley Avenue (1000-143-4-17) (R) $745,000

• Ellen & Joseph Limongelli to Carl Cruz, 1145 Horton Avenue (1000-141-1-10) (R) $510,000

• F.N.M.A. to Regional Asset Management LLC, 970 Village Lane (1000-114-6-15) (R) $509,850

• Deutsche Bank to BJB Ventures LLC, 1235 Factory Avenue (1000-122-2-18) (R) $483,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Dean & Michelle Fields to Nathan Ploener, 905 Parkview Lane (1000-15-5-24.027) (R) $1,200,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Riverhead Property LLC to 93 Main RFP LLC, 6 East Main Street (600-128-6-52.002) (C) $1,112,000

• J Petrocelli Development Associates LLC to RH Hamptons LLC, 321 Union Avenue (600-127-1-41) (C) $750,000

• Meredith Babst to Todd Satkowitz, 702 Willow Pond Drive (600-18.01-4-48) (R) $399,000

• Estate of Gwenn Goodsir to Maria Acosta, 413 Kratoville Avenue (600-124-2-13) (R) $365,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Christopher Chobor to Rochelle Levin, 63 North Midway Road (700-14-3-39) (R) $1,250,000

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Wayne A Corbett to Cape Pridwin Housing LLC, 1 Behringer Lane (700-13-2-42.006) (R) $975,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Deolinda Broderick to Rosanne Giambalvo & Terence Gallagher, 200 South Jamesport Avenue (600-91-2-2.005) (R) $989,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Jodi & Robert Burke to Frankie & Linda Petrone, 85 Leeward Drive (1000-79-7-32) (R) $915,000

• PGA Capital LLC to Mary Kirby & Robert Palumbo, 3795 Main Bayview Road (1000-78-2-15.002) (R) $883,000

• FHV LLC to Jewell On Main LLC, 53795 Route 25 (1000-61-1-16) (C) $795,000

• Armand DeLuca to Tor & Joan Torkelsen, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 2E (1000-63.01-1-10) (R) $635,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Daniel & Gina Mahoney to Christopher & Alyson Joubert, 64 Maidstone Lane (600-115-1-10.007) (R) $1,350,000

• Thomas Moss & Helen Sweeney to Joseph & Tina DeSimone, 87 Remsen Road (600-55-1-12) (R) $595,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)