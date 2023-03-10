Southold Blotter: 77-year-old Greenport man arrested for DWI had open bottle of vodka in his car

• Southold police arrested a 77-year-old Greenport village man for DWI during a traffic stop on Route 25 in Greenport Saturday. Officials said in a press release that Hanson Postwaite was found to be intoxicated during the traffic stop and had an open bottle of vodka in his vehicle. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and several violations, according to police.

• Police arrested Oscar Tepas Cruz, 46, of Cutchogue for driving while intoxicated Saturday after he was pulled over and performed poorly on field sobriety tests. He was placed under arrest and processed at headquarters and held for arraignment.

• An 87-year-old Cutchogue woman told police March 1 that her bank account had been compromised. She told police she closed all her accounts. Police provided her with identity theft paperwork to prevent further fraud.

• Police responded March 1 to a dispute between neighbors over ownership of wetlands at a house on Town Creek Lane in Southold. The owner of one property told police the owner of a nearby property knocked “aggressively on her door and was confrontational about the ownership of the property.” They also argued over the presence of a kayak on the disputed property. The property owner told police she wanted the incident documented. Police told the neighbors to remain separated.

• A 75-year-old Laurel woman told police March 1 that she suffered financial loss through a phone scam. She was provided with identity theft paperwork to prevent further fraud.

• Last Thursday, a 63-year-old Laurel woman told police there were unauthorized charges on her credit card. She was given identity theft paperwork and an investigation is continuing.

• A 45-year-old Brooklyn man told police Friday that an unknown person used his debit card at an ATM machine and removed a total of $988 from his bank account.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.