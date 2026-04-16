Wayne Miller returns as Greenport fire chief, eyes moving past department turmoil

Greenport Fire Department. (Credit: File photo)

Wayne Miller is back at the helm of the Greenport Fire Department, elected chief as the agency looks to move past months of internal turmoil.

Mr. Miller, a 24-year member who previously served as chief from 2016 to 2018, replaces Albie de Kerillis.

Also winning elections last Thursday were Dave Nyce as first assistant chief and Wade Manwaring as second assistant chief. None of the positions were contested.

All new officers will be sworn in on Saturday, April 18, at the department’s installation dinner.

“I would like to congratulate our new chiefs of the Greenport Fire Department,” said Mr. de Kerillis. “I wish the new chiefs all the best in their roles.”

The leadership change comes after the department’s rescue squad lost its authorization to provide advanced life support care last month. The reason for the state’s decision has not been made public.

Chief Wayne Miller. (Credit: Courtesy Wayne Miller)

“There’s been a lot of turmoil in the department, so I’m hoping just to put that in the rear view, move forward and just get things back on the right track,” Chief Miller said. “I’ll try to keep everybody happy and get the morale back up.”

The department is currently working with the county and state, and the certification will be coming back, he added.

Fire departments across the North Fork have been struggling to get volunteers, with many hosting open houses, barbecues and other events this weekend to garner more interest.

Chief Miller said the Greenport department currently has about 100 volunteer members, but acknowledged there’s always a need for more help. He said recruitment can be inconsistent — with a few new members some months and none for long stretches.

“The tough thing about it is the requirements. The training takes so much time out of people’s lives,” he said. “Things are expensive nowadays, so most people are trying to work two jobs to make ends meet. It’s kind of tough for them to volunteer their time when they have to take care of their families as well.”