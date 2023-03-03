Southold Democrats nominate slate of candidates; Nappa will not seek reelection

Gwynn Schroeder( from left) Anne Smith, Al Krupski, Nick Krupski, William Flinter and Town Justice Dan Ross at Touch of Venice in Cutchogue on Thursday night. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Southold Democrats picked their candidates for the 2023 elections on Thursday night, and it was announced that incumbent board member Sarah Nappa would not be seeking reelection.

The Democrats chose Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski (D-Peconic) to run for Town Supervisor, and they selected Anne Smith, a former Mattituck-Cutchogue school District Superintendent, and Gwynn Schroeder, a longtime legislative aide to Mr. Krupski, for two vacancies on the Town Board.

Southold Democratic Chair Kathryn Casey Quigley read a statement that Ms. Nappa, who did not attend the Thursday night convention due to COVID-19, would not be seeking reelection.

“It was a very hard decision to make … While the work is never done, I do feel that I fulfilled a lot of what I came to town hall to do,” Ms. Nappa’s said in a statement. “I believe that local government should have broad representation and not long-term politicians holding on to power.”

Democrats didn’t nominate a candidate for a town trustee position and have not yet identified a candidate for tax receiver, according to Ms. Casey Quigley.

Mr. Krupski announced his bid for the position last month. Should Mr. Krupski win, he would be taking the place of Scott Russell, who has been town supervisor since 2005. Mr. Krupski has been with the Suffolk County Legislature for 10 years, and previously served as Southold Town Councilman and Town Trustee as well.

“I tell you Southold’s a special place,” Mr. Krupski said. “When you see the rest of the world, you realize how special Southold is and what we have here.”

Mr. Krupski said that, among his goals, is the “integrity of community.”

Gwynn Schroeder (from left) Suffolk County Legislator Al Krupski and Anne Smith at Touch of Venice in Cutchogue on Thursday night. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

In her statement, Ms. Nappa said she was excited for the future of the town with this slate of candidates.

“I believe in having the right people, in the right places at the right time,” Ms. Nappa said. “I think Anne, Gwynn and Al are those people. I’m very excited for the slate of candidates that we have put forward and for their future leadership in Southold Town.”

Ms. Nappa was elected in 2019 after a close election that came down to counting absentee ballots.

Other candidates announced Thursday night included Town Justice Dan Ross for his second term as Town Justice; William Flinter for Town Assessor; and Nick Krupski — Mr. Krupski’s son — for a third term as Town Trustee.

Town Board Members Brian Mealy and Greg Doroski were among the various other local officials who attended the event. Neither is up for reelection this year.

“I’m just very proud of the party to nominate such a sterling figure,” Mr. Mealy said referring to Mr. Krupski, “The whole slate [of candidates] is amazing.”

Mr. Doroski said he looks forward to serving with this slate of candidates.

“I think we’re at this pivotal moment in the history of Southold Town,” Mr. Doroski said. “We’ve seen the big projects that are coming before the town, the big challenges that are coming before the town, and I think this group of candidates is uniquely suited for where we are in this towns history. I forsee our slate getting a wide-ranging community support.”

Southold Town Republicans have yet to announce their slate of candidates for the 2023 elections.