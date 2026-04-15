Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library voters approve $2.11M budget

(Credit: file photo)

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library voters approved the 2026-27 budget Tuesday, passing a $2.11 million spending plan in an 86-19 vote.

The budget represents a $58,446 increase over the 2025-26 plan, with personnel costs totaling $1,550,245. The library’s $2.05 million tax levy is a 3.16% increase — a $62,621 jump from last year.

Residents in the Mattituck-Cutchogue School District would see their share of the levy rise to $1,796,215, while New Suffolk School District residents would pay $251,220.

A home with a market value of $1,090,909 and an assessed value of $6,000 would pay about $590.28 in library taxes under the approved budget.

Southold Free Library and Floyd Memorial Library will hold their votes on May 19.

Riverhead Town libraries

Riverhead voters approved 2026-27 budgets for the Riverhead, Baiting Hollow and North Shore public libraries.

Riverhead Free Library‘s $5.47 million tax levy for 2026-27 — a 5.2% increase from last year’s budget — passed 225-135. The neighboring Baiting Hollow Free Library budget also passed, 218 to 141.

At North Shore Public Library, serving the Shoreham-Wading River area, voters approved the proposed $3.94 million 2026-27 budget, 154 to 29. A household currently paying $300 in library taxes would see an annual increase of about $12.50.

Voters also re-elected Barbara Rippel to a second term on the Riverhead Free Library board of trustees. Theresa Cioffi and Anne Walsh-Feeks won first terms.

Salaries and mandated expenses saw the largest increases over the 2025-26 Riverhead library budget, rising by $177,094 and $149,025, respectively. Library director Kerrie McMullen-Smith said the library paused its five-year capital improvement program this year, with no funds allocated for capital improvements in the proposed budget.

Over the past year, the library has renovated its Browsing Room with a new coffee bar, worked on a new makerspace and completed bathroom renovations for ADA compliance.

The 4.1% budget increase at North Shore Public Library will help the library maintain its aging building, address facility needs, continue offering a wide range of programs — many of which have increased in cost — and replace outdated technology. It will also help the library sustain and grow its collection of books and audiovisual materials in print and electronic formats.

North Shore voters also reelected retired schoolteacher and incumbent Chester Herline to another term on the board of trustees.