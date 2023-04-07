Daily Update: Nonprofit nears fundraising goal to save Greenport movie theater, Girls earn top honors at North Fork schools
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Nonprofit nears $1M goal to save the Greenport Theater, hosting open house April 15
For second year in a row, girls achieve top academic honors across the North Fork
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Residents express concerns over noise at hearing for Dimon Estate expansion
At the top of their class: For second year, area vals and sals are all girls
Riverhead man sentenced to 23 years for child sex abuse
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Theinert nonprofit benefits from half marathon: Program helps service members, veterans, families
Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: April 6, 2023
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of April 7
SOUTHFORKER
Where to get your Easter eats on the South Fork
Egg-cellent Easter egg hunts in the Hamptons this weekend
New York Wine of the Week: 2022 Wölffer Estate Vineyard Summer in a Bottle Long Island Rosé, $27
WEATHER
It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. This evening will be mostly cloudy and the low will be around 32.
