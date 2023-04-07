Daily Update: Nonprofit nears fundraising goal to save Greenport movie theater, Girls earn top honors at North Fork schools

Liliana Harbin (left) and Emma Mulhall are Greenport’s valedictorian and salutatorian for the class of 2023. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines for Friday, April 7, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Nonprofit nears $1M goal to save the Greenport Theater, hosting open house April 15

For second year in a row, girls achieve top academic honors across the North Fork

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Residents express concerns over noise at hearing for Dimon Estate expansion

At the top of their class: For second year, area vals and sals are all girls

Riverhead man sentenced to 23 years for child sex abuse

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Theinert nonprofit benefits from half marathon: Program helps service members, veterans, families

Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: April 6, 2023

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of April 7

SOUTHFORKER

Where to get your Easter eats on the South Fork

Egg-cellent Easter egg hunts in the Hamptons this weekend

New York Wine of the Week: 2022 Wölffer Estate Vineyard Summer in a Bottle Long Island Rosé, $27

WEATHER

It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. This evening will be mostly cloudy and the low will be around 32.

