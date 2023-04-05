Daily Update: Outgoing mayor looks back on career, CAST dedicates playground in honor of longtime volunteer
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
CAST dedicates new playground in honor of long-time volunteer
Outgoing mayor George Hubbard Jr. reflects on a lifetime of service to Greenport
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town to present comprehensive plan update this month
Girls Lacrosse: Game winning goals cut both ways for Riverhead
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
World-renowned chef cooked at the Legion Hall: Sandy Bermudez catered to all tastes
Friends of Music to present virtuosos in concert: Free performance at Presbyterian Church
NORTHFORKER
Check out Mugs on Main, Riverhead’s new coffee shop
The best thing I ate this month: Tres Leches Cake from The Treatery
SOUTHFORKER
Cook this now: Jason Weiner’s smoked bluefish dip
East End art students show their skills at the Parrish
South Fork Dream Home: Lose the formality, keep the flip-flops at this Amagansett escape
WEATHER
There’s a chance of drizzle after 11 a.m. with areas of patchy fog and a high temperature near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 48.
