Daily Update: Silver Sands plans late June reopening, Cutchogue Artist reflects on her life through art

An aerial view of the renovation project at the Silver Sands Motel property in Greenport. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Here are the headlines for Monday, April 17, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

After much controversy, Silver Sands in Greenport plans late June reopening

At 91, Cutchogue painter reflects on her life through art

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Vail-Leavitt Music Hall to host talent show this summer

Editorial: Some ground rules for letters and guest columns

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

New leadership for Island’s American Legion: Zack Mundy sworn in as commander

‘Everything changed in seconds’ — An Islander in the Boston Marathon at the bombing

NORTHFORKER

The North Fork’s early history and rural charm are preserved at Winds Way Farm

Scenes from a Picture-Perfect Spring on the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

Baby, you were born to run—register for one of these South Fork road races!

WEATHER

It will be foggy today with a slight chance of showers. The high temperature will be near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 47.

