North Fork Board of Education election results

Voters across the North Fork approved school budgets and selected candidates for local school boards Tuesday night. Here are the results:

GREENPORT

The Greenport Union Free School District budget of $23,709,875 passed by a vote of 381-129, an increase of 9.63% from the previous budget. Incumbent and board vice president Kirsten Droskoski beat challenger Amanda Clark by a vote of 268-240.

OYSTERPONDS

Oysterponds’ school budget passed by a vote of 117 to 10, and school board vice president Janice Caulfield and board member Jeffrey Demarest were reelected. The library budget passed, 112 to 15.

MATTITUCK-CUTCHOGUE

Mattituck-Cutchogue School District voters approved a budget of $44,016,344, an increase of 2.77% from last year’s budget, by a vote of 550 to 164. Proposition No. 2, which authorized the board to draw $4.3 million from the capital reserve fund for school roof repairs, passed 622 to 97. Patricia Arslanian and Lorraine Warren prevailed in the trustees’ race.

NEW SUFFOLK

New Suffolk voters approved a budget of $1,188,656, an increase of 8.2% from last year, by a 51 to 4 margin. Running uncontested, Brooke Dailey garnered 50 votes.

Newly elected Southold school board members Scott Latham, Thomas Grattan Jr. and Brian Tobin. (Credit: Nicholas Grasso)

SOUTHOLD

The Southold Board of Education budget of $33,168,000, carrying a tax levy of 2.94%, passed by a vote of 449-87. Proposition No. 2, which will fund new school boilers, passed by a vote of 492 to 41. The library budget passed by a vote of 442 to 92. Scott Latham, Thomas Grattan Jr. and Brian Tobin won seats on the school board.