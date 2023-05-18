Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: May 18, 2023

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated March 31, 2023.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Denise & Frederick Bauer to Amanda Falcone & Kyle Romeo, 160 Crystal Drive (600-67-2-16.027) (R) $700,000 

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Rania Habal to Stuart Dolgin, 504 Fox Hill Drive (600-11.01-1-94) (R) $510,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Kenneth Perfall to Jonathan Lewis, 39 Pheasant Lane (600-99-1-13.019) (R) $775,000

• Edmond & Laura Nugent to Jeffrey & Louise Setelius, 37 Jakes Lane (600-99-2-4.022) (R) $605,000

• William & Mary Fink to Henry Cardona, 79 Penny Drive (600-97-1-4) (R) $564,000 

GREENPORT (11944)

• Tenni & Araksi Arslanyan, Nazan Macarian to 8 Jan Court LLC, 58525 Route 48 (1000-44-2-17) (R) $915,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Diane Reeve, James McNulty to 95 Peconic Bay LLC, 95 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-129-1-2) (R) $610,000

• Lawrence Conner to Michael & Paula Parisi, 1840 Delmar Drive (1000-127-4-19) (R) $420,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Estate of Anita Vassil to Sag Estates LLC, 1230 New Suffolk Avenue (1000-114-12-12) (R), $355,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Estate of Elliott Bulak to 622 Church Lane LLC, 97 Sunrise Avenue (600-111-2-29) (R) $465,000 

• John P Moran & Deborah Penta to Nicholas Webber & Karen Wolfson, 65 Strawberry Commons (600-109.01-1-65) (R) $435,000

• Alice Jardinico to Maria Czaplinski, 9 Blackberry Commons (600-109.01-1-9) (R) $365,000

• Sylvia Smith to Dueno LLC, 152 Maple Avenue (600-129-2-28) (R) $300,000

• Travis & Melanie Keller to PS1948 Properties LLC, 1117 Northville Turnpike (600-84-3-8) (R) $300,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Paul & Ronald Jawin to Ronald Jawin, 11 Emerson Lane (700-15-4-98) (R) $308,000 

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Bruce Y Kim to Intersteller LLC, 94 Gardiners Bay Drive (700-1-2-51) (R) $5,200,000

• Rachel Lemberg to Eric Schimmel & Tamara Katepoo, 131 North Ferry Road (700-7-3-50) (R) $678,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Estate of John Reardon to 920 Cedar Point LLC, 920 Cedar Point Drive East (1000-90-2-19) (R) $5,350,000 

• Maia Khutsishvili to Patrick & Ann Browne, 1645 Calves Neck Road (1000-63-7-38) (R) $3,126,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Stephen Mullins to Richard Rise, 1948 Wading River Manor Road (600-74-2-6.002) (R) $720,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

