Southold to hold zoning update meeting on phased approach

Southold recreation center. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Southold Town will hold an informational meeting Thursday night to answer community questions about its long-delayed zoning update project.

Officials will discuss where the project stands — including a recap of the 2025 draft review — and why the town is restructuring it into a phased approach.

The Town Board announced in April that it would shift the zoning update to a , abandoning plans for a sweeping overhaul that staff said was unworkable.

Town planning department director Heather Lanza previously told the board that a segmented approach would be more manageable.

“That approach of comprehensively revising the whole code all at once has proven to be impractical because we have limited staff time,” Ms. Lanza said of the 200-page draft code document originally released in April. “It just became really clear we don’t have the resources to do that all at once.”

Thursday’s meeting — which will include an open Q&A session — will be held at the Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. It will also be available on Zoom for those who cannot attend in person.