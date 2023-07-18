Daily Update: Shelter Island mariner sails into history books, wins ‘world’s longest’ Sunfish race
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Shelter Island mariner sails into history books, wins ‘world’s longest’ Sunfish race
Local man cleans the streets, a little litter at a time on the North Fork
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Paumanok Vineyards captures both the 2023 Governor’s Cup and Winery of the Year
Arrest of suspect in Gilgo Beach murders draws national media to Riverhead
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Police Department blotter: July 18, 2023
Paw Print: The World of Peter Waldner — July 18, 2023
NORTHFORKER
North Fork home decor stores set the perfect tablescape
North Fork Dream Home: Take in mesmerizing Bay views all year long from this Cutchogue home
SOUTHFORKER
Manhattan meets Montauk: Vendetta is dressing the modern femme fatale
WEATHER
Today will be partly sunny, with a high near 84 according to the National Weather Service.
