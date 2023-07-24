Daily Update: Town’s BESS task force holds first meeting; ‘Secret’ letter found in 18th-century desk
Here are the headlines for Monday, July 24, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Town’s BESS task force holds first meeting
‘Secret’ letter found in 18th-century desk
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
YMCA proposed for Armory; Town Board votes ‘yes’ on moving ahead
Editorial: Climate change is at our door. We must confront it now
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
‘Lords of Menantic’ brings Shelter Island history to life
The Reporter goes to jail: Inside a place few Islanders have been
NORTHFORKER
Real East End Brass unleashes lively New Orleans jazz on East End audiences
One Minute on the North Fork: Decorating ice cream cake at Magic Fountain in Mattituck
SOUTHFORKER
Plan for the sand: These Hamptons shops will get you prepped for sunny seaside days
Southforker Stories: Get into the shell swell with South Fork Sea Farmers
WEATHER
It will be partly sunny today with a high near 85 according to the National Weather Service. It will be partly cloudy tonight with a low around 70 degrees.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.